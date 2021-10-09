- Report: 5 Cavs ‘vying’ for backup small forward slot to Isaac Okoro
- Updated: October 9, 2021
About midway through the preseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be pretty clear on their backcourt rotation.
The frontcourt rotation, however, looks somewhat murky, as it is unclear who will be the main backup behind Isaac Okoro.
“Five guys are vying to be Isaac Okoro’s backup,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Even though the second-year swingman has struggled early on, it seems like [J.B.] Bickerstaff is still committed to Okoro as the starting 3, believing he’s the best option.”
Okoro was the fifth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft. He had a somewhat quiet rookie season, averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
However, he played very well during the last few weeks of the campaign and showed Cavs fans who he could become not too long from now.
Bickerstaff feels that Okoro’s potential is “really high” and seems confident that he will tap into it.
After being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the 6-foot-5 wing feels that his sophomore campaign will be “something special.”
As of now, Dylan Windler may be the leading candidate to back up Okoro, but he’s far from a lock.
“Windler, Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade and Denzel Valentine will all get a chance to audition for the reserve role,” wrote Fedor.
In Cleveland’s preseason contest against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Windler looked strong, scoring an efficient 12 points in 22 minutes.
