J.B. Bickerstaff expresses utmost confidence that Isaac Okoro will reach his ‘really high’ potential

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff seems to think very highly of Isaac Okoro.

Bickerstaff recently said that the youngster has “the opportunity and the belief in himself” in order to reach a “really high” potential.

"He's got the opportunity and the belief in himself to reach his potential. And we believe we can get him there going forward and it's really high." J.B. Bickerstaff on Isaac Okoro. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) September 30, 2021

The 2021-22 campaign figures to be an important one for Okoro. The Cavs are surely expecting Okoro make a big leap in the second season of his career.

The former first-round pick averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his rookie season while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from deep. He also excelled on the defensive end of the floor.

He showed really promising flashes of potential throughout the year, and it would great for him take a step forward in the 2021-22 season.

It was reported over the summer that Okoro was spending a good chunk of his offseason working on his jump shot. It’ll be interesting to see if his 3-point shooting improves this season, as that was an area of weakness for him last season.