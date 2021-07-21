Isaac Okoro makes confident prediction for upcoming season: ‘Year 2 something special coming’

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Isaac Okoro seems to have high hopes for his 2021-22 campaign after being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team this past season.

Okoro lived up to preseason expectations during his rookie season. Over 67 games, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field.

He is one of several young players that the Cavaliers have had the pleasure of developing in recent years. Okoro was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He will be joined by another talented prospect soon, as the Cavaliers have the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

If there’s one area where Okoro could improve, it’s his 3-point shooting. He shot the ball at a mere 29.0 percent clip from beyond the arc this past season. He could really elevate his game by polishing that skill.

At just 20 years old, he will have plenty of time to do so.

The Cavaliers seem to be moving in the right direction with their rebuild, and Okoro figures to be a part of the organization for a long time.