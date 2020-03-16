Andre Drummond Conveys Sad Message About Being Away From Basketball

The NBA world is severely missing basketball as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond took to Instagram to share a succinct, yet sad message on his time away from the court.

Drummond, 26, just got traded to the Cavs this season.

The Detroit Pistons shipped him to Cleveland in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick in February.

In his time in a Cavs uniform, the center is putting up 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season. Although he’s played in just eight Cavs games, the team won four of those contests.

It appears the Cavs were taking an encouraging turn in their tumultuous 2019-20 campaign before the league decided to suspend the season. The squad was showing signs of improvement and growth under newly appointed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

There is no official word yet on whether the NBA will cancel or further suspend the season once the current 30-day suspension concludes.