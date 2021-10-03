Report: Cavs have ‘bemoaned’ Kevin Love’s many absences over last 3 seasons

Kevin Love was supposed to play a huge role in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuild after LeBron James left in 2018.

However, it seems Love has failed to contribute in a relevant manner both on and off the court. One of the issues some members within the organization reportedly have had with him has been his many lengthy absences.

“Over the bulk of the last three seasons, while Love was sidelined because of a variety of injuries, members of the organization bemoaned his absence,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Not only was Love supposed to be the team leader, but no one else on the roster had his reputation, resume and, most importantly, unique skill set.”

Over the past three seasons, Love missed a significant number of games due to injuries. But even when he did suit up, there were times when the veteran big man looked out of sorts.

Last season, the five-time NBA All-Star had one of the worst seasons in his career. He averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, well below his career averages of 18.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest. Moreover, he managed to suit up for just 25 games last season.

This coming season, it is unclear what role Love will play for the team. That is especially true considering the Cavs’ logjam in the frontcourt after re-signing and adding several promising big men in the offseason.