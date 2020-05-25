Kendrick Perkins Says James Harden Better All-Around Player Than Stephen Curry

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins has dropped his latest hot take.

The 2008 NBA champion believes James Harden is a better player than Stephen Curry.

Kendrick Perkins says James Harden is a better player than Stephen Curry “As soon as he stepped foot into the Rockets’ franchise, he made that franchise relevant again.” (🎥 ESPN First Take) pic.twitter.com/iTY6EpszLy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 25, 2020

“When I’m looking at all-around and the all-around player, the skill set and who brings more to the table, it’s James Harden,” Perkins said on ESPN. “It’s proven. When James Harden left Oklahoma City, by the way, he won Sixth Man of the Year playing with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. As soon as he stepped foot into the [Houston] Rockets franchise, he made that franchise relevant again, Max. And I’m not discrediting Steph. Steph is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s a better all-around player than Steph Curry.”

Harden and Curry are two of the best players in the NBA. However, most sports pundits would put Curry over Harden in terms of greatness.

After all, the Golden State Warriors phenom has defeated Harden in the playoffs several times and has better career accomplishments than the Rockets superstar.

Furthermore, Curry is a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP. The sharpshooter has career averages of 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds on 43.7 shooting from downtown per game.

Harden, on the other hand, has never won a championship. While he went to the NBA Finals once in 2012, he played behind Durant and Westbrook.

Nonetheless, Harden has made a name for himself with the Rockets. The 6-foot-5 guard has career averages of 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest as a member of the Rockets.