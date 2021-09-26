Report: Dylan Windler will be ready for training camp, could have ‘prominent’ role for Cavs this season

Per a recent report, it seems that Dylan Windler will be available once training camp begins later this month. He also could possibly play an integral role for the Cleveland Cavaliers this coming season.

“Windler has been taking part in Cleveland’s voluntary scrimmages at Cleveland Clinic Courts the past few weeks,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Multiple sources say his knee is feeling good and he will be available when camp opens. Given Taurean Prince’s departure and Cleveland’s inability to sign a reliable wing in free agency, Windler could be in line for a prominent role — if he stays healthy.”

This is certainly good news for a Cavs organization that is reportedly looking to fill its roster with another wing. Cleveland is possibly looking for some insurance in case Windler isn’t fully healthy this season.

If Windler is available, he will provide the team with some much needed depth. Cleveland’s frontcourt and backcourt rotations seem set. But, the team might need more help at the small forward position.

The 6-foot-6 wing played superbly during the latter part of his collegiate career. In his senior year with Belmont University, he averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while converting 42.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

During his time in the NBA, he has averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from deep.

He certainly has the potential to help the Cavs in the following seasons if he can remain healthy.