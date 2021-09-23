Report: Cavs looking to add ‘1 more wing guy’ to roster

Even though training camp is just days away, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster may not be fully set.

The team may look to acquire another wing before finalizing its roster.

Source: #Cavs looking to make another move before season. “One more wing guy.” Would be via trade. (Still very interested in Ben Simmons.) — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) September 23, 2021

The Cavs’ backcourt looks to be set, as it seems that Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and new acquisition Ricky Rubio will get most of the available minutes.

The frontcourt rotation also seems to be solid, especially with rookie Evan Mobley on board.

However, the Cavs could use some help at the 3, as the team may need more than what Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro are capable of contributing.

Ben Simmons, the All-Star guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, still wants out, and the Cavs have been linked to him for some time.

Reportedly, the team doesn’t view anyone as truly untouchable in a possible deal for Simmons.

Sexton and veteran big man Kevin Love have been involved in trade rumors for a while, but thus far the Cavs haven’t found a deal they deem acceptable.