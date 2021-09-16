Video: Cavs youngsters look highly impressive in 5-on-5 scrimmage at team facility

A handful of Cleveland Cavaliers youngsters showcased their skills during a recent scrimmage at the team facility.

Cleveland is still in the development stage of its rebuild, so it’s great to see the team’s young stars putting in work in the gym. In due time, the hard work will surely pay off.

The Cavs are entering the 2021-22 season with an abundance of young talent. Evan Mobley is one of the team’s newest projects. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s just one of several young stars on the roster.

The Cavs would love to surprise some folks and challenge for a playoff bid this season. With the play-in tournament sticking around for the upcoming campaign, there’s a chance Cleveland could find itself in the postseason.

That would certainly constitute a successful season. Things are moving in the right direction for the Cavaliers, and the 2021-22 campaign is shaping up to be a very exciting one.