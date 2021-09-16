- Video: Cavs youngsters look highly impressive in 5-on-5 scrimmage at team facility
- ESPN places 3 players far ahead of Evan Mobley in Rookie of the Year predictions
- Report: Brodric Thomas signs 2-way qualifying offer with Cavs
- New Cavs assistant coach speaks on what excites him most about team’s roster
- Tyronn Lue recalls trying to get Chauncey Billups to join Cavs’ coaching staff
- Report: Cavs and Kevin Love have no interest in contract buyout
- Cedi Osman makes major life announcement, garners ecstatic reaction from LeBron James
- Basketball training guru issues heavy praise for Collin Sexton after ‘amazing week of work’
- Ricky Rubio’s recent claims will get Cavs fans excited to watch him play next season
- Collin Sexton says Cavs were ‘crying’ during his pre-draft workout in 2018 because of Finals loss to Warriors
Video: Cavs youngsters look highly impressive in 5-on-5 scrimmage at team facility
- Updated: September 16, 2021
A handful of Cleveland Cavaliers youngsters showcased their skills during a recent scrimmage at the team facility.
5v5 and it feels so good 😍 pic.twitter.com/NLxnzjH6K4
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 16, 2021
Cleveland is still in the development stage of its rebuild, so it’s great to see the team’s young stars putting in work in the gym. In due time, the hard work will surely pay off.
The Cavs are entering the 2021-22 season with an abundance of young talent. Evan Mobley is one of the team’s newest projects. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s just one of several young stars on the roster.
The Cavs would love to surprise some folks and challenge for a playoff bid this season. With the play-in tournament sticking around for the upcoming campaign, there’s a chance Cleveland could find itself in the postseason.
That would certainly constitute a successful season. Things are moving in the right direction for the Cavaliers, and the 2021-22 campaign is shaping up to be a very exciting one.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login