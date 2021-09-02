Former NBA guard dubs Evan Mobley ‘baby Chris Bosh’ after seeing him dominate in scrimmage

Former NBA guard Nick Young had some very high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley after seeing the Cavs youngster dominate in a recent scrimmage.

It’s an honor for any player to be compared to Chris Bosh, and this isn’t the first time the comparison has been made for the rookie.

Prior to the NBA draft, one NBA scout compared Mobley’s offensive game to that of Bosh.

Bosh was one of the best players of his generation. He finished his NBA career with 11 All-Star selections and two NBA titles. He was recently elected to the Hall of Fame.

Mobley, meanwhile, spent one season at the University of Southern California before entering the NBA draft. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during his time there.

The sky is the limit for the youngster, and he represents an extremely exciting future in Cleveland.