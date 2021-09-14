- Report: Cavs and Kevin Love have no interest in contract buyout
Report: Cavs and Kevin Love have no interest in contract buyout
- Updated: September 14, 2021
A buyout of the remaining two years of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love’s contract doesn’t figure to happen anytime soon according to a new report.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire indicated that even though at least one rival team executive feels that the two pursue that route, there’s currently no interest from either side.
“Neither the Cavaliers nor Kevin Love are currently open to a contract buyout, and the sides have not discussed one, league sources told Hoops Wire,” Amico wrote.
Love turned 33 last week and is scheduled to make a little more than $60 million over the next two seasons. While the veteran is still capable of delivering a double-double each night, he continues to have problems simply getting on the court.
Out of the 219 games the Cavaliers have played over the past three seasons, Love has only seen action in 103 contests.
In addition to Love’s injury woes, the Cavaliers are in the midst of a rebuild, which would seemingly put into question how much playing time the veteran would receive.
The Cavaliers are surely hoping that Love can remain healthy enough to contribute regularly and serve as a mentor to younger teammates this upcoming season.
