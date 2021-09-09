Report: Cavs and Timberwolves are 2 teams ‘most actively in pursuit’ of Ben Simmons

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly continue to show a strong interest in Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

“Sources tell me the Cavs are actually one of two teams most actively in pursuit of Simmons, with the [Minnesota] Timberwolves being the other,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

The Cavs have been linked to Simmons a lot recently, and the 25-year-old is reportedly open to joining the organization.

Simmons would be an interesting acquisition for the Cavs. Many would agree that he would instantly become the team’s best player.

The former No. 1 overall pick is an elite defender, and he also possesses great playmaking skills. He has career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Of course, the biggest concern regarding Simmons has been his inability to develop a jump shot. He had a rough series against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and his name has been involved in trade rumors throughout the entire offseason.

It seems like a change of scenery would be the best things for Simmons’ career. The Cavaliers could be a good place for Simmons to start anew.

It remains to be seen what type of package the Cavs could create in order to acquire Simmons. Only time will tell if Cleveland is able to make a big splash by trading for him.