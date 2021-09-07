Report: Cavs still showing interest in acquiring Ben Simmons

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly still showing interest in Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

“This is no small thing when league sources say that Cleveland continues to keep its hat in the ring to try to pry Ben Simmons from the Sixers,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein in an article published to his Substack.

This isn’t the first time Cleveland has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Simmons. The team was recently described as a “wildcard” in his sweepstakes. The belief is that Simmons would welcome a trade to the Cavs.

Simmons would certainly expedite the Cavaliers’ rebuild. Most folks would agree that he would immediately become the most talented player on the roster.

However, it might be hard for the Cavs to acquire Simmons without giving up some of their young talent. Cleveland has an outstanding young core, and the team likely wants to keep it intact if possible.

Simmons is coming off of a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He also chipped in with some elite defense. However, he has some flaws, specifically his inability to develop a consistent jump shot.

That’s a valid concern. Regardless, he would be a very interesting fit for the Cavs. It will be interesting to monitor the situation as it develops.