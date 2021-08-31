- Report: Ben Simmons would welcome trade to Cavs
- Darius Garland issues heartfelt goodbye to ‘big bro’ Larry Nance Jr.
- Ricky Rubio ‘tired’ of being traded, excited to see what role he will play on Cavs
- Report: Not many teams interested in trading for Cedi Osman
- Lauri Markkanen explains why he ‘can’t wait’ to learn from Kevin Love on Cavs
- Larry Nance Jr. breaks silence on Cavs trading him in major way
- Rival GM says Kevin Love ‘wishes it had been him’ and not Larry Nance Jr. who got traded to Trail Blazers
- Nerlens Noel fires shot at former Cavs big man for defending Rich Paul amidst lawsuit
- Report: Kevin Love has ‘no interest’ in negotiating buyout with Cavs
- Report: Brooklyn Nets have interest in Kevin Love
Report: Ben Simmons would welcome trade to Cavs
- Updated: August 31, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is reportedly open to the idea of landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, although there are question marks regarding the Cavs’ ability to put together a trade package that would satisfy the 76ers.
Per sources, Ben Simmons would be open to joining the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But, I do not think the Cavaliers cannot put together a trade package at this time that would interest the 76ers.
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 31, 2021
Simmons, a three-time All-Star, would be an extremely interesting addition for Cleveland. At 25 years old, he would fit the timeline of the organization’s rebuild quite well.
The Cavs have reportedly shown interest in Simmons in the past, but talks between the two teams didn’t go far.
He would also become one of the most talented players on the roster. Despite valid concerns about his inability to develop a jump shot, he still brings a lot to the table.
Simmons’ 6-foot-11 frame allows him to defend virtually any player on the floor. It also makes him a plus rebounder. To top it all off, he’s a very good distributor.
In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.
Regardless of where he lands, it seems like the Simmons era is going to come to an end very soon in Philadelphia. It will be worth monitoring whether the Cavs pop up in more rumors.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login