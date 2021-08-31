 Report: Ben Simmons would welcome trade to Cavs | Cavaliers Nation
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is reportedly open to the idea of landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, although there are question marks regarding the Cavs’ ability to put together a trade package that would satisfy the 76ers.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, would be an extremely interesting addition for Cleveland. At 25 years old, he would fit the timeline of the organization’s rebuild quite well.

The Cavs have reportedly shown interest in Simmons in the past, but talks between the two teams didn’t go far.

He would also become one of the most talented players on the roster. Despite valid concerns about his inability to develop a jump shot, he still brings a lot to the table.

Simmons’ 6-foot-11 frame allows him to defend virtually any player on the floor. It also makes him a plus rebounder. To top it all off, he’s a very good distributor.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Regardless of where he lands, it seems like the Simmons era is going to come to an end very soon in Philadelphia. It will be worth monitoring whether the Cavs pop up in more rumors.

