Report: Not many teams interested in trading for Cedi Osman

According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Cedi Osman isn’t drawing interest from many teams on the trade market.

I do wonder if the Cavs are done making this moves this offseason and stand pat. From what I’ve heard not many teams are interested in trading for Osman. And the Cavs could be a lottery team next year and could be hesitant to give up their pick unless it’s heavily protected. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 30, 2021

The belief is that the Cavs have been looking for a suitor for Osman throughout the offseason. Their attempts haven’t been successful so far, and it sounds like that might remain the case.

Osman has completed four seasons at the NBA level, all of which have come with Cleveland.

The former second-round pick had a very difficult 2020-21 season. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. While those numbers may seem decent, he shot a career-worst 37.4 percent from the field.

The 26-year-old doesn’t seem like a great fit with the Cavaliers at this stage in the organization’s rebuild, and his contract situation is undesirable. It will be interesting to see if the team ultimately does find a way to part ways with him.