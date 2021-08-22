- Report: Cavs looked at trades involving Cedi Osman this offseason
- Updated: August 22, 2021
Cedi Osman is reportedly involved in trade talks that the Cleveland Cavaliers have engaged in this offseason.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire indicated that Osman is just one of the players that the Cavaliers have considered dealing as they continue to try and rebuild their roster.
“The Cavs did have some trade talks involving combo guard and leading scorer Collin Sexton,” Amico wrote. “They did examine moves involving small forward Cedi Osman. And they are still figuring out what to do about power forward Kevin Love.”
The 26-year-old Osman was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015 before being sent to the Cavs in a draft night deal. He finally signed with the Cavaliers in 2017, bringing overseas experience with him.
After coming off the bench during his first season with the Cavaliers, Osman then became part of the team’s starting lineup for much of the next two seasons.
This past season, he offered similar numbers to those of his previous two campaigns, but started in just 26 of the 59 games in which he appeared.
It’s unclear if Osman is still considered trade material or if the market for his services is limited enough that the Cavaliers have simply chosen to hold onto him.
Osman does bring a solid work ethic to the court and can contribute to the Cavaliers. However, given his apparent lack of trade value, it’s uncertain exactly how much longer that will last.
