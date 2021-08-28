Report: Brooklyn Nets have interest in Kevin Love

According to a report, the Brooklyn Nets are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love.

The report came shortly after the Cavs struck a sign-and-trade deal for another big man in Lauri Markkanen.

“Lauri Markkanen’s arrival in Cleveland could have ripples that reach all the way to Brooklyn,” wrote Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “The Nets have had interest in Isaiah Hartenstein and Kevin Love, and both just became even more surplus to the Cavaliers than they already were.”

The Cavaliers are reportedly making progress on a buyout agreement with Love. If the two sides reach an agreement, the 32-year-old will likely attract interest from a number of teams.

He could be a nice depth piece for the Nets in the frontcourt. Love isn’t the player he used to be, but he’s still capable of being productive. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The Nets might have to compete with other teams for Love’s services if he’s bought out. With most of the major free agents already off the board this offseason, the market for the veteran could be big.

Love is a five-time All-Star, and he won an NBA title with Cleveland in 2016. He’d presumably love to capture another ring before retiring.