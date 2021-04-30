Report: Cavs signing Mfiondu Kabengele to deal for rest of season

Forward Mfiondu Kabengele of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been signed by the team for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign and received non-guaranteed deals for the next two seasons as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers F/C Mfiondu Kabengele is signing a deal for the rest of the season and non-guarantees on 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2021

Kabengele, who was originally drafted in 2019 by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 27th overall pick, was signed by the Cavaliers to the first of two 10-day contracts earlier this month. He was picked up after being released by the Sacramento Kings just over a month ago.

In his six games with the Cavaliers, Kabengele has seen minimal action, averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

However, Kabengele won’t turn 24 until this August, with the Cavaliers likely envisioning him as another potential talent who simply needs to further develop his talents.

The fact that Kabengele’s deal with the Cavs involves non-guaranteed contracts for the next two seasons means that the Cavs see this as a low-risk move with hope that his skills will blossom.