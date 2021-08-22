Report: Cavs remain active in trade talks to improve roster

While no new deals are on the horizon, a report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking an “active” approach when it comes to the trade market.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com pointed out how the Cavaliers are trying to improve their roster amidst a fairly quiet offseason from the team.

“Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are active in the trade market and continue to explore various options to improve the roster, with some of those discussions centering around a Cleveland rotational player,” Fedor wrote. “At this point, given how quickly a couple positional groups dried up in free agency, a trade is the best route to adding an impactful player. So, before signing someone to simply fill out the roster, Cleveland wants to weigh every other possibility first.”

One player the Cavs could possibly move is Larry Nance Jr., who remains on the radar of multiple NBA teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Nance is coming off a rough year in which he dealt with both injury and illness. Despite those issues, he remains a player who can contribute in multiple categories and is seen as a potential asset for a contending team.

The Cavaliers have undergone some severe struggles in their efforts to rebuild, with three consecutive losing seasons.

Nance is among the Cavaliers’ most popular players, but if they can make the right deal, that concern will become secondary to the improvement of the team.