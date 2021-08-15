Richard Jefferson highly approves of Cavs’ plan with Evan Mobley

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson loves the plan the Cavs have for big man Evan Mobley.

Mobley, who reportedly will be shut down for the rest of the NBA Summer League, showed some potential, but he also has things he needs to work on ahead of the 2021-22 season.

As I reported last week, #Cavs Evan Mobley was always expected to play only three games at Summer League and then shut it down. He is out tonight. Monday too. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) August 14, 2021

Jefferson doesn’t mind the Cavs’ plan, as he thinks Mobley now knows what he has to improve for the upcoming NBA season.

No top 5 player was made a hero in Summer league. Get a sample size of things needed to work on then get back to work and get ready for season. Love the plan. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) August 15, 2021

Through three NBA Summer League contests, Mobley averaged 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 34.9 percent from the field. Mobley also added 1.7 blocks per game.

The Cavs took Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he still is a little raw in terms of his offensive game.

The 20-year-old has already recognized one aspect of his game that he wants to work on.

Mobley should be getting back to work with the Cavs, like Jefferson suggested, to put himself in a position to contribute in the 2021-22 campaign.