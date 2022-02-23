Jalen Rose says LeBron James should join the Cavs on a minimum contract if he wants to win a title

It seems like there is a chance that LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers sometime in the near future.

The Lakers aren’t having the best season, as they are currently 27-31, good enough for only the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

James is nearing the end of his career, and he surely wants to get as many championships as possible before he retires.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose recently said that if James wants to win another championship, he needs to join the Cleveland Cavaliers on a minimum contract.

.@JalenRose believes LeBron's best chance to win another championship won't be in LA 👀 "If LeBron really wants to go win a championship, you know what he needs to do? Go to Cleveland and play for the minimum." pic.twitter.com/7cxN6QSTw8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 23, 2022

James, of course, has had two separate stints as a member of the Cavs. He was initially drafted by the team with the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, and he spent seven seasons in Cleveland before joining the Miami Heat in 2010.

The 37-year-old later returned to the Cavs for four more seasons. In 2018, he signed with the Lakers.

It seems highly unlikely that James would join any team on a minimum contract, given that he’s one of the best players in the entire league. After the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign, James has one more season left on his current deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

So far this season, the four-time MVP has averaged 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He was named an All-Star for the 18th time in his career.

Cleveland and L.A. have one more matchup scheduled in the regular season. The Cavs will host the Lakers on March 21 in what is sure to be an exciting contest.