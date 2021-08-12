Evan Mobley warns ‘it’s gonna be crazy’ once he improves this specific part of his game

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley put the NBA on notice recently, claiming that it’s going to be “crazy” once he gains some weight.

“I’m just gonna keep living in the weight room,” Mobley said. “Once I get my weight up, it’s gonna be crazy.”

The 7-footer weighs 215 pounds. If he’s able to add some muscle, he could become one of the most physically dominant players in the league.

Mobley spent his lone collegiate season at the University of Southern California. There, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game. He shot 57.8 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Cavs fans have been able to get a taste of Mobley’s game in the ongoing NBA Summer League. In Cleveland’s most recent Summer League game, he stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The sky is the limit for the youngster, and he seems dedicated to the idea of taking his game to new heights. With Jarrett Allen as a mentor, Mobley could evolve into one of the best young frontcourt players in the league.

The Cavs are heading in the right direction, and many fans are hoping that the 2021-22 season will be an exciting one.