Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton seen putting in major work together in Las Vegas
- Updated: August 10, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently competing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The team has played one game so far, losing to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Three of the Cavs’ young stars, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton, were seen in Las Vegas putting in work alongside the Summer League roster.
It’s good to see that three of the Cavs’ most important pieces are getting better during the offseason while also getting to know players who could potentially become their teammates.
It has been a pretty busy offseason for Cleveland, as they re-signed Allen to a massive deal, selected Evan Mobley with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and shopped Sexton to teams around the league.
Although he has seen his name in trade rumors for most of the offseason, Sexton is still on the Cavaliers’ roster, and he figures to be a key player on the roster for this upcoming season.
The Cavs finished with a 22-50 record last season after starting off the campaign with a 10-11 record through 21 games.
With a core of Sexton, Garland, Allen, Mobley and Isaac Okoro, the Cavs will be hoping that they can make the playoffs during the upcoming 2021-22 season.
