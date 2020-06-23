Report: Andre Drummond ‘Near Certainty’ to Return to Cavs With Option Date Updated

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Andre Drummond’s player option date reportedly has been moved.

New player option dates for 2020 NBA free agency: Anthony Davis: Oct. 14

Gordon Hayward: Oct. 17

DeMar DeRozan: Oct. 17

Mike Conley Jr.: Oct. 17

Andre Drummond: Oct. 17 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020

Drummond, 26, reportedly is expected to pick up his large $28.7 player option to stay in Cleveland for at least one more year.

The new date for #Cavs Andre Drummond to decide on his player option is Oct. 17. Him opting in is a near-certainty. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 23, 2020

The Cavs acquired the former All-Star from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick in February.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Drummond’s sample size in Cleveland was small this season. Nonetheless, he showed his potential in the few contests that he played in.

As a member of the Cavs, the center averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals in eight games this year.

The Cavs will also have to figure out what to do with veteran Tristan Thompson. The 2016 champion can test free agency during the offseason as well, though the prospect of returning to Cleveland has increased for him.

Thompson, 29, posted 12.0 points, 10.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game this season.

The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 campaign with a 19-46 record.