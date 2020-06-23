- Report: Andre Drummond ‘Near Certainty’ to Return to Cavs With Option Date Updated
- Kevin Love Donates $500,000 to UCLA’s Psychology Department for Mental Health Awareness
- Video: Kevin Love Releases Heartfelt Message After Winning Prestigious ESPY Award
- Jordan Clarkson Disses Donald Trump After Latest Coronavirus Comments: ‘This Is the Dumbest S–t I Heard’
- Andre Drummond Hypes Up Darius Garland After He Breaks Ankles in Scrimmage Video
- Why Cavs Have Extensive Knowledge on Deni Avdija Because of J.B. Bickerstaff
- Report: Cavs Continue to Use Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum as Model for Darius Garland, Collin Sexton
- Tristan Thompson Reminisces on Cavs Championship as ‘Legendary Father’s Day’
- Numbers Show That Cavs Rookie Darius Garland Was NBA’s Worst Player This Season
- Trae Young Explains How Kevin Love Helped Change His Life by Speaking Out About Mental Health
Report: Andre Drummond ‘Near Certainty’ to Return to Cavs With Option Date Updated
- Updated: June 23, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers star center Andre Drummond’s player option date reportedly has been moved.
New player option dates for 2020 NBA free agency:
Anthony Davis: Oct. 14
Gordon Hayward: Oct. 17
DeMar DeRozan: Oct. 17
Mike Conley Jr.: Oct. 17
Andre Drummond: Oct. 17
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020
Drummond, 26, reportedly is expected to pick up his large $28.7 player option to stay in Cleveland for at least one more year.
The new date for #Cavs Andre Drummond to decide on his player option is Oct. 17. Him opting in is a near-certainty.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 23, 2020
The Cavs acquired the former All-Star from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick in February.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Drummond’s sample size in Cleveland was small this season. Nonetheless, he showed his potential in the few contests that he played in.
As a member of the Cavs, the center averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals in eight games this year.
The Cavs will also have to figure out what to do with veteran Tristan Thompson. The 2016 champion can test free agency during the offseason as well, though the prospect of returning to Cleveland has increased for him.
Thompson, 29, posted 12.0 points, 10.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game this season.
The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 campaign with a 19-46 record.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login