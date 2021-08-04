Report: Cavs among teams that have expressed interest in signing veteran sharpshooter

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams interested in signing sharpshooter Danny Green.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in Danny Green, inc the #Cavs, #Celtics and #Pelicans, per league sources. DG averaged nearly 10 PPG on 41 percent 3s last season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 4, 2021

Green, 34, has been around the block in the NBA. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, and during his time there, he showed that he is one of the most underrated shooters in the NBA.

This past season, the former second-round pick averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while hitting 41.2 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 40.5 percent of his shots from 3-point land.

The Cavaliers have a major need for an elite shooter. The team could address the area in a variety of ways, but Green is arguably the most desirable option remaining in free agency.

The 34-year-old has won three NBA titles throughout his career. He has invaluable playoff experience, and he knows what it’s like to be a part of a winning culture. The Cavs are looking to build a winning culture, and Green could be a great fit to help with that process.

Cleveland is in the midst of a big offseason. The organization already re-signed Jarrett Allen to a monster deal and drafted an elite prospect in Evan Mobley.