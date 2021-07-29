Koby Altman shows excitement with adding ‘transformative talent’ Evan Mobley to Cavs roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman raved about Mobley as he has multiple qualities that the franchise coveted.

“Tonight we were able to draft a transformative talent, whose versatility, athleticism and physical gifts are qualities we covet in a player,” said Altman. “Evan Mobley checks each of those boxes. We are committed to establishing a sustainable and winning culture in Cleveland and we couldn’t be more excited about Evan being part of our future. We look forward to welcoming the Mobley family to Northeast Ohio and experiencing what it truly means to be part of the Cleveland Cavaliers community.”

Mobley, 20, is one of the most talented players in his draft class.

As a matter of fact, one scout compared his offensive potential to that of former Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh and defensive upside to that of Los Angeles Lakers titan Anthony Davis.

In his lone season in college, Mobley collected 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

The Cavs are looking to initiate some winning ways. The franchise has widely missed the postseason the last three seasons.

Certainly, Altman believes Mobley can turn that trend around. After all, he was extremely resistant to giving up the prized pick.