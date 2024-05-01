Marcus Morris on Cavs fans: ‘I just wanted to get an opportunity to show why they love me and why I love y’all’

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Marcus Morris had a strong performance in his squad’s pivotal Game 5 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, and afterward, he had a wholesome message to deliver.

“Everybody’s truly happy that I’m around. I just wanted to get an opportunity to show why they love me and why I love y’all. “Since I mean, shit, I’m not the most lovable guy in the league so it felt good.”#Cavs vet Marcus Morris on Cleveland fans and tonight’s performance. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) May 1, 2024

Morris came to play in Game 5, giving Cleveland a major boost off the bench. In about 26 minutes of action, he tallied 12 points, three boards and one assist while shooting 4-for-9 from the field and 2-for-5 from deep.

The journeyman wasn’t even a part of this year’s Cavs team until March, when the team snagged him through the buyout market. He has brought an edge to the team.

Morris didn’t play in Games 1 and 2 of the series against the Magic. In Games 3 and 4, he saw limited action. He was ready for his opportunity in Game 5.

The Cavs needed a win on Tuesday in the worst way, and they got the job done in dramatic fashion.

EVAN MOBLEY WITH THE GAME SAVING BLOCK 😱 pic.twitter.com/At6g4G44pE — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 1, 2024

Now, Cleveland is just a win away from advancing in the 2024 NBA Playoffs and will have two chances to get that victory. With a 3-2 lead, the Cavs will head to Orlando for Game 6. A potential Game 7 would take place in Cleveland.

Morris only appeared in 12 games for the Cavs in the regular season. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from deep.

While buyout additions are often overlooked in the NBA, Cleveland may have struck gold by adding Morris. His veteran presence and playoff experience have brought a lot to the table for the Cavs, and they didn’t even have to sacrifice any assets to acquire him.

Now, the focus is on finishing the job against Orlando. Cleveland is trying to win a playoff series for the first time since 2018, and the team is so close to checking that box that the organization can likely taste it.

Game 6 will take place on Friday. If the Cavs can advance, a date with the Boston Celtics would likely be their next task, a matchup that would come with many obstacles. But simply getting that opportunity would be an accomplishment for Cleveland, and time will tell if that’s in the cards.