Report: NBA scout calls Evan Mobley ‘Chris Bosh on offense and Anthony Davis on defense’

One NBA scout recently gave draft prospect Evan Mobley some extremely high praise with some elite NBA comparisons.

“I had one scout tell me the other night that Mobley is Chris Bosh on offense and Anthony Davis on defense,” said NBA analyst Chad Ford. “That’s an NBA superstar. That’s crazy.”

If Mobley lives up to even half of that comparison, he will be a great NBA player for a long time. The big man out of the University of Southern California is considered one of the best prospects in the upcoming draft, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have a very real chance at selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick.

During his lone collegiate season, Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

The 7-footer also showed that he may be able to add a consistent 3-point shot to his arsenal. He shot the ball at a 30.0 percent clip from deep throughout the campaign.

It seems like the Cavaliers have their sights set on Mobley, and the team reportedly believes that he can be flexible in the frontcourt. That could prove to be key for a Cleveland squad that seemingly wants to bring back fellow big man Jarrett Allen. A duo of Mobley and Allen could become elite.

The Cavaliers are hoping to turn things around once and for all in the near future. The organization has suffered through three straight losing seasons and hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2017-18 campaign.

With any luck, that will change soon.