Report: Cavs truly believe they can be title contenders

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers believe they have what it takes to be title contenders.

"They truly believe internally, Donovan Mitchell does at least, that this team can be a championship contender…They're going to go up against the Celtics as heavy underdogs."@ShamsCharania on the @cavs and Donovan Mitchell. 📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/oVoun636Cp — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 6, 2024

The Cavaliers are fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Cleveland beat Orlando by a final score of 106-94, and Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 39 points while shooting 11-of-27 from the field with the Cavaliers’ season on the line.

Early on in the game, it seemed as if the Cavaliers were about to get bounced in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. After all, the Magic led by as much as 18 points in the first half.

But Cleveland outscored Orlando 63-41 across the final two quarters of the game.

With their Game 7 victory, the Cavaliers secured a matchup against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. For as talented as the Magic are, the Celtics project to present an even bigger challenge for the Cavaliers.

After Game 7, Mitchell made comments that indicate the Cavaliers are aware of the notion that the Celtics are heavy favorites to come out on top in this series and reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

"You can make all the takes you want but we know who we are: A contender. "… I'm sure you all think Boston will come in here and kick our ass and all we can do is remain level-headed and stay calm."#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell on who Cleveland is heading into round 2. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) May 5, 2024

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the straws that stir the drink of Boston’s offense. Both players averaged more than 20 points per game in the Celtics’ first-round series against the Miami Heat, which they went on to win in five games.

Outside of Brown and Tatum, the Celtics also have a pair of two-way standouts in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. White and Holiday are two of the best perimeter defenders in the league, so Cavaliers fans shouldn’t be surprised if they take the defensive assignments of guarding Mitchell and Garland.

But on top of being lockdown defenders, both guards are also capable offensive players. White scored 22.4 points per game versus the Heat and dropped a career-high 38 points in Boston’s Game 4 victory.

The second-round series between the Cavaliers and Celtics will start on Tuesday night at TD Garden with Game 1.