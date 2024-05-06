Videos

Report: Cavs truly believe they can be title contenders

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers believe they have what it takes to be title contenders.

The Cavaliers are fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Cleveland beat Orlando by a final score of 106-94, and Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 39 points while shooting 11-of-27 from the field with the Cavaliers’ season on the line.

Early on in the game, it seemed as if the Cavaliers were about to get bounced in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. After all, the Magic led by as much as 18 points in the first half.

But Cleveland outscored Orlando 63-41 across the final two quarters of the game.

With their Game 7 victory, the Cavaliers secured a matchup against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. For as talented as the Magic are, the Celtics project to present an even bigger challenge for the Cavaliers.

After Game 7, Mitchell made comments that indicate the Cavaliers are aware of the notion that the Celtics are heavy favorites to come out on top in this series and reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the straws that stir the drink of Boston’s offense. Both players averaged more than 20 points per game in the Celtics’ first-round series against the Miami Heat, which they went on to win in five games.

Outside of Brown and Tatum, the Celtics also have a pair of two-way standouts in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. White and Holiday are two of the best perimeter defenders in the league, so Cavaliers fans shouldn’t be surprised if they take the defensive assignments of guarding Mitchell and Garland.

But on top of being lockdown defenders, both guards are also capable offensive players. White scored 22.4 points per game versus the Heat and dropped a career-high 38 points in Boston’s Game 4 victory.

The second-round series between the Cavaliers and Celtics will start on Tuesday night at TD Garden with Game 1.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Cavs insider says Donovan Mitchell is ‘physically beat up and emotionally drained’
Cavs News
J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs
J.B. Bickerstaff seemingly calls officiating into question after Cavs suffer brutal loss to Magic
Cavs News
Marcus Morris Cavs
Marcus Morris on Cavs fans: ‘I just wanted to get an opportunity to show why they love me and why I love y’all’
Cavs News
Emoni Bates Cavs
Emoni Bates signs off on idea that he could win Most Improved Player in 2024-25 NBA season
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?