Report: Cavs would need ‘godfather’ offer to consider trading No. 3 overall pick

According to a recent report, it would take a monumental offer for the Cleveland Cavaliers to consider trading away the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“Sources say general manager Koby Altman currently sees too much of a gap between [Evan] Mobley/[Jalen] Green and the other prospects, which means it’s unlikely he would willingly drop down a few spots and choose from a lesser pool of prospects,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Those trade calls started weeks ago. Altman’s listening. He has to. It’s his job. But it would take a ‘godfather’ offer, according to a source.”

The Cavaliers seemingly have their hopes set on selecting one of the elite prospects in the upcoming draft. For Cleveland, most of the speculation has been centered around Mobley.

Mobley spent the 2020-21 season at the University of Southern California. There, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while making 57.8 percent of his shots from the field.

The big man has received some elite NBA comparisons lately, and the consensus seems to be that he has one of the highest ceilings of any player in the draft.

At USC, the 7-footer showed that he is capable of developing a 3-point shot. He made 30.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc at the collegiate level. If he improves in that department, he could become lethal at the NBA level.

Green is another prospect who has been tossed around as a possibility for the Cavaliers at No. 3, but it seems unlikely that he will be available at that point in the draft. It will be worth monitoring Cleveland very closely over the next few days to see if the organization has any tricks up its sleeve.