Adrian Wojnarowski believes ‘there’s a sense’ of Evan Mobley landing with Cavs

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently said that he believes the Cleveland Cavaliers may be focussing on University of Southern California big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“I think right now, there’s a sense of Jalen Green at No. 2 to Houston, Evan Mobley of USC, their big man to the Cavs at 3,” said Wojnarowski on a recent episode of his podcast, The Woj Pod.

During the 2020-21 season at USC, Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. He took home a handful of awards as one of the best players in the nation.

Mobley is considered one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, and there is a very real chance that he will be available when the Cavaliers are on the clock with the third pick. There has been a lot of speculation about the direction that Cleveland will go with its selection, but all things considered, the 20-year-old would be a great addition.

It has been rumored that the Cavaliers like the idea of pairing Mobley next to fellow big man Jarrett Allen, who is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. A combination of those two players could make for a lethal frontcourt, and it could become the identity of this Cavs team.

With the future of many of Cleveland’s stars in question, the draft will be a pivotal event in determining the direction of the organization.

