Report: Cavs looking to pair Collin Sexton with Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages
- Updated: July 23, 2021
According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to pair rising star Collin Sexton with either Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages.
“I like that idea,” said Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com when asked about the possibility of the Cavaliers keeping Sexton. “I’ve heard the Cavs have been trying to pair him with Kevin Love ($60 million over two years) or Taurean Prince ($15 million in 2021-22) to get something decent in return.”
The past several weeks have been loaded with rumors about Sexton’s future with Cleveland, and it seems like something might be coming to fruition. The Cavaliers seem intent on moving the 22-year-old, though it is believed that the asking price is high.
During the 2020-21 season, Sexton showed the NBA that he has an exceptionally high ceiling. He averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.
It was reported recently that some potential suitors for Sexton may be concerned with his playing style. He is a score-first guard, and that is the strongest element of his game. It remains to be seen how he would perform if he were to become a secondary scoring option somewhere.
The Cavaliers are hoping to return to the playoffs in the near future. It is going to be an important offseason for the organization, as the Cavs hold the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
