Collin Sexton Details ‘Big’ Impact Matthew Dellavedova Has Had on Him

In the opinion of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, his continued development has been aided considerably by the influence of his veteran teammate, Matthew Dellavedova.

Chris Fedor looked at how Dellavedova’s impact as an NBA player has often been defined by his limited statistical numbers. Sexton is one of many Cavs teammates who’s grateful for how Dellavedova has helped in other ways.

“It’s been big,” Sexton said when asked to describe the impact Dellavedova has had on him. “Delly, part of the championship team, he knows what it is to be a pro. Just coming in every day and listening to him. If it’s a timeout, you guys will see he’ll come straight to me and say, ‘You could have done this’ or ‘Could have done that’ or ‘Look for this, look for that.’ It’s been big for my development. You see what he does, especially when he gets out there, he passes the ball amazingly. He just makes the right basketball play.”

This season, Sexton is averaging 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, with the 21-year-old guard scoring a combined 173 points in his last six games. That point production averages out to 28.8 points per game, a number that was what the Cavaliers were hoping for when they made Sexton the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Sexton is seeking to keep up that scoring pace, though his ability to tap into Dellavedova’s experience is likely to end after this season.

That’s because the veteran is a free agent and the Cavaliers aren’t likely to sign Dellvedova, especially without a steep cut in pay.

For now, Sexton will continue to absorb the advice of his teammate and prepare for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The Cavs will host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.