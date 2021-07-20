Report: Jalen Green’s camp thought to prefer Rockets over Cavs as draft destination

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an important decision to make in the coming draft.

They are reportedly zeroing in on drafting Evan Mobley because another potential option, Jalen Green, might not be available at the No. 3 pick.

Moreover, rumor has it that Green would rather be selected by the Houston Rockets with the No. 2 pick.

“Much of the chatter I’ve heard the past couple weeks has suggested that the Rockets prefer Green to Evan Mobley at this spot,” wrote Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated. “There have been reports in recent weeks that Houston has interest in trading up with Detroit to take [Cade] Cunningham, but the vast majority of speculation from other teams has centered on Green as the presumptive fit at No. 2. His ability to create his own shot gives him a chance to be a legitimate offensive fulcrum, and the Rockets are positioned to take a swing on upside. For what it’s worth, Green’s camp is thought to prefer Houston as a destination, rather than landing in Cleveland one pick later. Devin Booker’s evolution from promising scorer into a well-rounded perimeter centerpiece provides a blueprint for Green’s development, with his exceptional athleticism giving him major upside.”

There is speculation that the Cavs could be looking to select a guard in this year’s draft following reports that Collin Sexton has been put on the trade block. Choosing Green in that scenario would make a lot of sense.

But if Green would prefer to not land in Cleveland, the front office still has other options. Either way, the Cavs are sure to end up with a talented prospect on draft night.