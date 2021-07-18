Report: Cavs ‘starting to zero in’ on Evan Mobley based on indication that Rockets will take Jalen Green

The Cleveland Cavaliers apparently believe that the Houston Rockets will select Jalen Green in the 2021 NBA Draft.

For that reason, the Cavaliers are now reportedly focusing on Evan Mobley.

Matt Moore of Action Network looked at the different rumors and speculation surrounding the draft and noted that the Rockets’ apparent interest in Green has pushed the Cavs in Mobley’s direction.

“Jalen Green is the odds-on favorite to go No. 2 to Houston,” Moore wrote. “The options seem to be down to Green and Mobley, and there’s been a decent amount of noise that the Cavaliers are expecting Houston to take Green, which is why they’re starting to zero in on Mobley.”

The Detroit Pistons have the top overall pick and are expected to take Cade Cunningham, who played this past season for Oklahoma State University.

Green bypassed college last year and instead played in the G League, where in 15 games he averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Mobley is a 7-foot forward who played this past season at the University of Southern California. In 33 contests for the Trojans, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists per game.

This year’s draft is scheduled for July 29, with the Cavaliers hoping that this will be the final year that they make an early selection because of their poor record.