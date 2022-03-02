Report: Darius Garland participates in Cavs shootaround ahead of Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been without All-Star point guard Darius Garland for the last three games. In those games, the Cavs have gone 1-2.

As a result, they have sagged a bit in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, it looks like Garland could be making his return soon. According to a Wednesday report, the star youngster participated in the team’s shootaround prior to its game against the Charlotte Hornets.

#Cavs Darius Garland (back) is here participating in shootaround this morning. He is putting up shots alongside Kevin Love like normal. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 2, 2022

Garland’s injury is reportedly one that will have to be managed for the remainder of the season. Hopefully, the fact that he participated in shootaround on Wednesday indicates that he’s recovering well from the injury.

The Cavs have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2021-22 NBA season. Without a doubt, Garland has played a massive role in that feat.

So far this season, he is averaging 20.3 points, 8.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Right now, the Cavs are surely trying to balance two things at one. On one hand, they likely want to have Garland in the lineup as much as possible to try to ensure a more favorable path in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Cavs are likely trying to make sure that Garland is as healthy as possible by the time the playoffs actually do begin. If he’s still dealing with injury concerns once the playoffs start, the chances that the Cavs advance deep into the postseason will logically diminish.

Overall, this update is great news for Cavs fans. Whether or not Garland actually plays on Wednesday, however, remains to be seen.