Sports medicine surgeon says Collin Sexton may be able to return in 4 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Collin Sexton recently tore his meniscus, and the team is going to be without him for a little while.

However, after the Cavs’ loss on Wednesday, Sexton was seen getting some shots up.

#Cavs star guard Collin Sexton is still putting in work, despite being injured and after the game is over. He hasn’t missed once. pic.twitter.com/rkZrfXOjrl — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) November 11, 2021

That certainly speaks volumes about how badly he wants to be on the floor, and according to a sports medicine surgeon, it might also be a good sign as it pertains to the nature of his injury.

“It’s likely that he has a small bone bruise and a small meniscus tear, and they’re seeing if they can get him back without surgery,” Dr. Struan H. Coleman told Evan Dammarell. “That’s a good sign that he was on the court shooting baskets. That suggests to me that they’re going to try to treat this non-operatively or they’re testing him to see if they can. So he might be back in about four weeks.”

The Cavs’ 2021-22 season is off to a great start, but it might be tough for the squad to stay hot with Sexton sidelined. In Sexton’s first game on the shelf, Cleveland took a tough loss to the Washington Wizards.

Still, the Cavs are 7-5 through 12 games and remain firmly in the postseason mix in the Eastern Conference.

Sexton had been averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest on 45.0 percent shooting from the field prior to his injury. If he’s able to return this season, the hope is that he’ll still look like the star guard that Cavs fans have grown used to watching.

Cleveland will be back in action on Friday, as the team is set to host the Detroit Pistons.