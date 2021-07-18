Report: Warriors ‘intrigued’ with acquiring Collin Sexton from Cavs

The Golden State Warriors reportedly are intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Collin Sexton from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Warriors reportedly are interested in Sexton, they would not be trading last year’s No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman or the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in order to acquire him.

The Golden State Warriors are intrigued with acquiring Collin Sexton but it would not net the Cleveland Cavaliers someone like James Wiseman or the no. 7 pick in this year’s draft, per sources. The upcoming extension and his overall fit make teams hesitant to acquire him. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) July 18, 2021

Golden State narrowly missed the playoffs during the 2020-21 season, as it lost play-in games to both the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

During the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He could be a solid offensive fit for the Warriors, as he would give them another playmaker alongside Stephen Curry.

The Warriors are trying to keep their championship window open with Klay Thompson expected to return from an Achilles injury at some point in the 2021-22 season. It’ll be interesting to see if that goal leads to them making a big move this summer.