Report: Darius Garland looking ‘really good, smooth and shifty’ and ‘one of the Select Team standouts’

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has a great opportunity this summer to refine his game while helping the national team prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He is reportedly among those who are playing exceptionally well for the USA Select Team in practices and scrimmages.

“One source who was in attendance for practices and scrimmages said Garland looked ‘really good, smooth and shifty’ and was ‘one of the Select Team standouts,'” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “A smiling [Kevin] Love wrote on social media that Garland was ‘shooting that thing’ — a post accompanied by photos of the two chest-bumping and laughing near the bench.”

The Cavs youngster was initially chosen as part of the Select Team. However, with several Team USA players still participating in the NBA Finals, Garland was among those who were promoted for the exhibition matches beginning on Saturday.

After a disappointing rookie year, Garland was one of the league’s most improved players this past season. The Vanderbilt University product averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Cleveland is hoping that the young guard will continue to develop into a star and help lead the team back to playoff contention in the near future.