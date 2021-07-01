Report: Darius Garland officially listed with USA Select Team along with several rising stars

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will be a part of the USA Select Team that will help the USA Olympic Team ahead of this year’s games.

USA select team pic.twitter.com/UeZVL5qwhw — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 1, 2021

It is a great honor for Garland, as he is being recognized as one of the better young players in the NBA.

This season, Garland took a huge step forward in his development after an underwhelming rookie campaign.

The Vanderbilt University product averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

Garland improved in nearly every major statistical category, and his play is clearly being recognized around the league with the USA Select Team selection.

The Cavs will have a lot of decisions to make with Garland and Collin Sexton this offseason, as they could trade one of them and take a guard with the No. 3 overall pick.

For Garland, being named to the Select Team could be a stepping stone to an eventual chance to be on the USA Basketball Olympic Team later in his career.