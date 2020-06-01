 Larry Nance Jr. Shares Powerful Post on Racial Injustices With Photo of Kobe Bryant | Cavaliers Nation
Larry Nance Jr. Shares Powerful Post on Racial Injustices With Photo of Kobe Bryant

Larry Nance Jr. Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. chimed in on the racial injustices going on in the country with a meaningful photo of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant

In the photo depicted, Bryant offered a peaceful protest in December 2014 during another tumultuous time in the nation.

The current racial protests are sparked by the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, in Minnesota on last Monday night. The five-time champion’s shirt referenced an incident in New York that also resulted in death of an African-American named Eric Garner.

Nance, 27, started his career with the Lakers in 2015. The same season marked the final year of Bryant’s iconic 20-year run in the NBA.

In January, Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident. While the father of four isn’t around anymore, his legacy is still being honored.

Obviously, his legacy and impact still lives with Nance today.

