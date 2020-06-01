- Larry Nance Jr. Shares Powerful Post on Racial Injustices With Photo of Kobe Bryant
Larry Nance Jr. Shares Powerful Post on Racial Injustices With Photo of Kobe Bryant
- Updated: June 1, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. chimed in on the racial injustices going on in the country with a meaningful photo of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
In the photo depicted, Bryant offered a peaceful protest in December 2014 during another tumultuous time in the nation.
The current racial protests are sparked by the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, in Minnesota on last Monday night. The five-time champion’s shirt referenced an incident in New York that also resulted in death of an African-American named Eric Garner.
Nance, 27, started his career with the Lakers in 2015. The same season marked the final year of Bryant’s iconic 20-year run in the NBA.
In January, Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident. While the father of four isn’t around anymore, his legacy is still being honored.
Obviously, his legacy and impact still lives with Nance today.
