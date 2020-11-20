- Report: Raptors and Lakers expected to pursue Tristan Thompson in free agency
Report: Raptors and Lakers expected to pursue Tristan Thompson in free agency
- Updated: November 20, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers have some competition for free agent Tristan Thompson.
According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Toronto Raptors are expected to pursue the 2016 champion.
“The [Los Angeles] Lakers would love to land Tristan Thompson, an ex-LeBron James teammate in Cleveland who would shore up the front line,” Mannix wrote. “The Raptors, who could lose both Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, are expected to pursue the Toronto-born big man. With Andre Drummond opting into the final year of his contract, Thompson’s time with the Cavs could be over.”
Thompson, 29, is coming off one of the best individual seasons of his career.
The veteran collected 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
Yet, the Cavaliers finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and missed the postseason for the second straight year.
Cleveland may not be the ideal place for the veteran big man. After all, Thompson is in the prime years of his career.
To make matters worse, the Cavs reportedly aren’t offering Thompson a favorable deal.
