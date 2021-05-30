Report: Cavs could explore trading Collin Sexton to avoid signing him to extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers have several important decisions to make in the offseason. Some of them involve their last three lottery draft picks.

A couple of people in the NBA, as reported by Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, believe that Collin Sexton needs to go and the team has to move forward with Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro starting in the backcourt.

“12. Two NBA people I respect suggest the Cavs trade Sexton,” wrote Pluto. “One likes him a lot, one is lukewarm. But their point is the team should only sign [Jarrett] Allen (a restricted free agent) to a $100 million deal. Because of the [Kevin] Love contract, the Cavs can’t pay Allen and Sexton tons of cash without crushing the salary cap. “13. The two NBA people also liked the idea of Garland and Okoro in the backcourt. Neither NBA person was a big Garland fan a year ago. They were impressed with the point guard’s growth. These are questions Altman needs to consider in terms of players with respectable trade value, Altman has four in Sexton, Garland, Okoro and Allen.”

Sexton led the Cavs in scoring this season with 24.3 points per game. However, there were rumors that his teammates had grown frustrated with his style of play. The young guard has a career average of 3.4 assists per contest, which underscores his lack of playmaking ability.

At 6-foot-1, Sexton is also seen as a defensive liability, especially when he shares the floor with the similarly undersized Garland. Okoro, on the other hand, has the height and defensive skills to cover for either player on that end of the floor.