Channing Frye says LeBron James should retire after his performance in Lakers-Suns series

Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James’ season came to an end after the Phoenix Suns dismantled the team in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Channing Frye believes James should call it quits.

“If LeBron is averaging less than 25 points a game, I think he should retire… Who are the Lakers bringing in that can put him over the top?” –@channingfrye talks LeBron's future with @KingJosiah54 & @TaylorRooks on #NBATwitterLive pic.twitter.com/j5gudgrBfk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 4, 2021

“Here’s my thing,” Frye said in a live NBA Twitter session during Game 6 between the Suns and Lakers. “If LeBron is averaging less than 25 points a game, which he’s been averaging, I think he should retire. That’s a crazy thing for me to say but if he leaves the game averaging 25 points a game right. Also, I’m gonna add another level on this. Who are the Lakers bringing in or trading for that can put him over over the top? Have you seen the free agents? There’s nobody.”

Frye, 38, knows James extremely well.

In fact, the pair played together for a couple years and won a championship with the Cavs in 2016. Frye retired from the NBA in 2019.

The journeyman is a big believer in James. As a matter of fact, Frye is on the record saying James is better than Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in the G.O.A.T. debate.

James, 36, saw his Lakers get beat up by the Suns in six games. The defending champs were ravaged by injuries all year. James concluded the 2020-21 campaign with averages of 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 boards per contest.