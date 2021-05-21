Collin Sexton already preparing for next season as he boasts insane hype video

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is already getting amped up for next season.

The University of Alabama posted a hype introduction video on social media to get fans jacked for what will be his fourth season in the NBA.

Sexton got off to a great start this season and ended up averaging 24.3 points per game. He also upped his assists from 3.0 a game last season to 4.4 a game this year.

Sexton and fellow starting guard Darius Garland are the cornerstones of what the Cavs hope is a bright future.

However, one executive suggested that the team may actually end up trading Sexton, since the team wants to retain big man Jarrett Allen, which would cost a hefty price tag.

If the Cavs do indeed give Allen a new contract, it is expected to be in the area of $100 million. Sexton could command a similar contract when he becomes a free agent at the end of next season.

Keeping both in the fold could be tricky given the nature of the NBA’s salary cap and luxury tax rules.