 Collin Sexton already preparing for next season as he boasts insane hype video | Cavaliers Nation
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is already getting amped up for next season.

The University of Alabama posted a hype introduction video on social media to get fans jacked for what will be his fourth season in the NBA.

Sexton got off to a great start this season and ended up averaging 24.3 points per game. He also upped his assists from 3.0 a game last season to 4.4 a game this year.

Sexton and fellow starting guard Darius Garland are the cornerstones of what the Cavs hope is a bright future.

However, one executive suggested that the team may actually end up trading Sexton, since the team wants to retain big man Jarrett Allen, which would cost a hefty price tag.

If the Cavs do indeed give Allen a new contract, it is expected to be in the area of $100 million. Sexton could command a similar contract when he becomes a free agent at the end of next season.

Keeping both in the fold could be tricky given the nature of the NBA’s salary cap and luxury tax rules.

