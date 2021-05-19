Report: NBA executive suggests Cavs may consider trading Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had the best year of his career this past season, averaging 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

Although Sexton has shown constant improvement in his game over the past years, one NBA executive stills believes that the Cavaliers could consider trading the 22-year-old guard.

“An NBA executive suggested the Cavs could consider that because it’s a salary cap crusher to pay [Jarrett] Allen and Sexton both long-term contracts over $100 million,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “This guy likes Sexton as a player, but not on a maximum contract.”

Sexton is scheduled to become a restricted free agent during the 2022 offseason. Given his play this past season and his scoring abilities, he will surely command a big contract.

However, the University of Alabama product might be able to bring back a nice package should the Cavaliers decide to trade him away.

With the Cavaliers expected to give Allen a big deal this offseason and Kevin Love’s deal still on the books for two more seasons, it will surely be interesting to see what the Cavaliers end up doing with Sexton.