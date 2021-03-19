- Report: No takers for Cavs’ Kevin Love, who has been available on the market for months
Report: No takers for Cavs’ Kevin Love, who has been available on the market for months
- Updated: March 19, 2021
Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers having made Kevin Love available to other teams for months, there appears to be no trade market for the 32-year-old veteran forward.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted that despite the robust market for power forwards in NBA trading circles, the Cavaliers are not getting any interest from other teams when it comes to Love.
“Meanwhile, there are power forwards who have been available but don’t have takers,” Windhorst wrote. “The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, whose season has been derailed by a calf injury, has been available for months.”
Love’s age, huge remaining contract and injury history are chief reasons why the Cavaliers have been unable to deal a player who is still capable of contributing a double-double in every game.
In his 13th NBA season, Love has only seen action in four contests during the 2020-21 campaign and his comeback is again on hold after missing the team’s last two games.
Love is currently in the second year of a four-year contract worth $120 million, which teams no doubt see as a steep price for a player who can’t seem to stay healthy.
During Love’s time with both his original team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Cavaliers, he’s missed large chunks of time because of injury. During the 2018-19 season, he was limited to just 22 games for the year.
It seems apparent that if the Cavaliers are successful in dealing Love, what they get in return may not amount to much.
