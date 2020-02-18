Report: John Beilein Expected to Forfeit Nearly $20M to Leave Cavs Coaching Job | Cavaliers Nation

With the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach John Beilein expected to part ways, a new report indicates the 67-year-old will be giving up a ton.

According to Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Beilein is expected to walk away from the remainder of his contract.

“A resolution is expected by Wednesday, and sources with knowledge of the situation say Beilein is expected to walk away from the remainder of his contract, which was originally a four-year deal — with a team option for a fifth — worth about $4 to 4.5 million per year,” Charania and Lloyd wrote.

Beilein left the University of Michigan last summer to sign a five-year deal with the Cavaliers.

Although Beilein had no prior NBA head coaching experience, he looked forward to helping rebuild the young Cavs. He preached about the importance of embracing the challenge ahead of him while being patient with the inexperienced youth base.

However, it appears fatigue and the constant losing caught up with Beilein. The Cavs are currently the second-worst team in the NBA.

Furthermore, Beilein clashed with players, used controversial language during team meetings and never got the full support of his veterans in his first season as the Cavs’ head coach.

The Cavs have their first practice following the All-Star break on Wednesday.