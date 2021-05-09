- Kevin Love dedicates special tribute to Gianna Bryant on Mother’s Day
Kevin Love dedicates special tribute to Gianna Bryant on Mother’s Day
- Updated: May 9, 2021
On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love provided a special Mother’s Day tribute to the Bryant family.
View this post on Instagram
Love, 32, is the latest NBA player to rock the new Mambacita outfits.
The 2016 champion, who is one of the most thoughtful players in the leagued, has doused the Bryant family with tributes and special encouragements.
Sunday’s gesture by Love has been one of the more friendly updates on the disgruntled veteran. He’s been in the news for a string of unhappy reasons in recent weeks.
Surely, the weight of the Cavs’ ugly rebuild has clenched Love. The Cavs were recently eliminated from possibly making the 2021 postseason.
Heading into Sunday’s tilt versus the Dallas Mavericks, the former All-Star is collecting 11.6 points, 7.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game this season. He still believes he has the potential to push a team toward title contention.
