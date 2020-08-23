- Kevin Love Pays Respect to Kobe Bryant on His Birthday With Emotional Tribute
Kevin Love Pays Respect to Kobe Bryant on His Birthday With Emotional Tribute
- Updated: August 23, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love honored the late Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers were tragically killed in a helicopter accident earlier this year.
The elder Bryant was one of the most beloved players in the history of the NBA. A Hall of Famer and 18-time All-Star, the elder Bryant played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA titles.
In his final game, which came during the 2015-16 season, the elder Bryant shocked the NBA one more time, scoring an incredible 60 points.
After he retired, the elder Bryant became an Oscar and Sports Emmy winner for his short film “Dear Basketball.”
In addition, he coached the younger Bryant’s AAU basketball team.
The elder Bryant was survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other children.
